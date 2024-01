TNA Hard To Kill Results – January 13, 2024

Welcome to WrestleZone’s live coverage of TNA Hard To Kill! The following items are on tap for tonight:

TNA World Championship : Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

TNA Knockouts World Championship : Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

TNA X-Division Championship : Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

TNA Tag Team Championship : ABC (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey & Laredo Kid

Knockouts Ultimate X Match : Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

PCO vs. Dirty Dango

Countdown Show : TNA Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

Countdown Show : Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Countdown Show: Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.

RELATED: Dirty Dango Plays The Numbers Game, Wants To Leave TNA Hard To Kill In One Piece

The post TNA Hard To Kill Results (1/13/24) appeared first on Wrestlezone.