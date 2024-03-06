TKO President Mark Shapiro says Vince McMahon is not coming back.

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO on January 26, shortly after Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him and WWE, in which she alleged that McMahon engaged in sexual assault and trafficking of her. McMahon has denied the allegations, and a spokesperson for him said the lawsuit was replete with lies. McMahon is under federal investigation, and he recently sold 5,300,000 million shares of TKO stock.

During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference, Mark Shapiro, the President and COO of TKO, was asked whether TKO participated in the sale of McMahon’s shares.

“We did not participate in the recent sale on Vince McMahon’s load that he dropped off,” Shapiro said. “This is now his second time. He’s gone from 28,000,000 shares to 15,000,000 shares. He now roughly has eight-and-a-half percent. We’re not in conversations with Vince. We don’t talk to him, we don’t know his motives, his plans, his timelines, what, if any.

“He doesn’t consult with us. He doesn’t work for the company, he doesn’t work at the company, he doesn’t come into the office of the company, and he’s not coming back to the company. That’s where we sit.

The clip, courtesy of Brandon Thurston, can be seen below.

TKO President & COO Mark Shapiro earlier today at Morgan Stanley TMT conference:



"We're not in conversations with Vince [McMahon]… We don't talk to him… We don't know his motives, his plans, his timelines, what, if any. He doesn't consult with us. He doesn't work for the… pic.twitter.com/iCZFkz1r5M — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 6, 2024

RELATED: Kevin Owens On Vince McMahon Allegations: It’s Terrible, It Can Never Happen Again

The post TKO President Mark Shapiro: Vince McMahon Is Not Coming Back To The Company appeared first on Wrestlezone.