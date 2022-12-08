T.J. Homes and Amy Robach's relationship prompts review by ABC

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who host GMA3, are being investigated by home network ABC. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach remain off the air as the GMA3 co-hosts continue to make news. Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed that ABC is conducting a review to see if Holmes and Robach violated any company policies amid their relationship.

It's a shift following ABC News President Kim Godwin's pronouncement to employees during an editorial call on Monday that Holmes and Robach's consensual relationship was "not a violation of company policy." Godwin admitted the pair's romance was a distraction as she informed staffers that the two reporters were temporarily sidelined from anchoring GMA3, the popular Good Morning America afternoon spinoff show, as the network works "through what's best."

ABC News did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

As for why Holmes and Robach's romance, which was revealed last Wednesday, has now prompted an internal review, it likely has something to do with Holmes's other alleged interoffice affairs. Entertainment Tonight reports Holmes had a relationship with a producer who left the show in 2017. A source told ET that he also had an affair with a third woman who no longer works at the network. Both women were subordinates.

ET reports that lawyers will be weighing whether Robach and Holmes violated the now industry standard morality clause. TMZ claims some employees were upset that Godwin declared the journalists didn't violate company policy when no one had taken a closer look.

Holmes and Robach left their respective spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, four months ago. It's unknown when their friendship turned romantic, but it has been speculated their relationship happened before they exited their marriages.

CNN's Don Lemon publicly offered support to his peers.

"I'll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he's OK," Lemon told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "I don't know about their situation, I'm not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they're OK and hope that they continue to prosper."

Holmes and Robach's fellow Good Morning America co-workers, including Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, have all stayed quiet.

