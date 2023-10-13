T.J. Holmes reaches divorce settlement nearly 1 year after going public with Amy Robach: A look back

T.J. Holmes, here with girlfriend Amy Robach, reached divorce settlement with Marilee Fiebig. (Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images, via Instagram)

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have reached a divorce settlement, according to multiple reports. The former couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine. It's been nearly one year since Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship was outed in the press. Earlier this year, the former Good Morning America journalists departed ABC amid their scandalous romance. Both Robach and Holmes were married to other people, but claimed they were separated when they got together.

Here's a look back at the drama.

Nov. 30, 2022

The Daily Mail published photos of ABC anchors looking cozy on multiple occasions around New York. Holmes and Robach, who co-hosted GMA3, were married to Feibig and Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, respectively. They were both married since 2010.

A source told People the journalists had been "dating in the open" and claimed they both separated from their spouses over the summer.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," an insider claimed. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Holmes and Robach began co-hosting the Good Morning America spin-off in 2020.

Dec. 1, 2022

Holmes and Robach hosted GMA3 as planned, but made no mention of their romance.

"Who is looking forward to the weekend?" Holmes asked at the top of the show.

"Uh, me!" Robach laughed.

Dec. 4, 2022

It was widely reported that Holmes had prior interoffice affairs before dating Robach — and while married to Fiebig. He allegedly had a years-long affair with a former GMA3 producer from 2016 to 2019.

Dec. 5, 2022

Yahoo Entertainment confirmed Robach and Holmes were temporarily sidelined amid public scrutiny over their romance. ABC News President Kim Godwin told employees during an editorial call that while the consensual relationship "is not a violation of company policy," the network is trying to "work through what's best" for the organization as the pair's relationship has become a distraction. A source told Yahoo it's a "day by day" situation — but the two never returned on air.

Dec. 12, 2022

Holmes and Robach were still sidelined amid an ongoing investigation by ABC. Godwin addressed the situation in a memo to staffers and said the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on GMA3.

Dec. 28, 2022

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig, his wife of nearly 13 years.

Jan. 4, 2023

Fiebig broke her silence amid Holmes going public with Robach.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Lehman said in the statement. "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Fiebig's lawyer called out how Holmes has been handling the situation.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," Lehman added. "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Jan. 27, 2023

After weeks of speculation, Robach and Holmes were officially ousted from the network. They both hired high-profile lawyers for mediation and it was reported they walked away with a hefty settlement.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson told Yahoo. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

ABC reportedly accused both journalists of various forms of misconduct to justify the firings.

Robach was allegedly accused of having liquor bottles in her dressing room, a violation of company policy, which an insider called "ridiculous" as some were sent to her from top network executives. She was also accused of showing up to work drunk after attending last year's College Football National Championship, which a source close to the reporter called "insane" and claimed she was just tired.

As for Holmes, it was widely reported he had at least three affairs in the workplace. All three women were reportedly subordinates.

ABC allegedly claimed in mediation that Robach and Holmes did not handle their office romance appropriately and that they made some staffers uncomfortable, according to TMZ. One insider called the whole thing a "witch hunt."

March 17, 2023

Robach and Shue quietly finalized their divorce. They do not share any children, but amicably divided their assets through mediation and agreed to share custody of their dog.

Aug. 28, 2023

Months after their departure from ABC News, the couple proved they are still going strong. The pair broke their Instagram silence and shared matching black-and-white photos of their running gear. "#NYCMarathon2023."

Oct. 14, 2023

Holmes and Fiebig settled their divorce. Details of the agreement were unclear, but it was confirmed by the Los Angeles Times in New York County Supreme Court records. Attorneys for Holmes and Fiebig did not immediately respond to requests for comment.