T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cuddle up after 'GMA3' exit as source says 'they're ready for a fresh start'

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach spotted kissing and embracing on Friday, Jan. 27 hours after their exit from ABC News was officially announced. (Photo: TheImageDirect.com)

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach didn't appear too upset that they were ousted from ABC News. The former GMA3 co-anchors were photographed embracing just hours after they officially parted ways with the network. They weren't shy in showing some PDA outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, the same day their exit was made official.

"They're ready for a fresh start," a source close to the pair tells Yahoo Entertainment, confirming the two are still "very much together."

On Friday, a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed earlier reports that Robach and Holmes were leaving their on-air roles amid their romance.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," the network said in a statement.

Holmes and Robach enlisted high-powered attorneys to represent them after they were yanked off the air in early December. An insider told Yahoo that last week's mediation was "contentious" at times and it became clear there was no way the journalists could go back to their day-to-day routing at Good Morning America studios in New York. TMZ reported Robach and Holmes were accused of various forms of misconduct to justify their firings. It's unclear what their reported exit deal included, but final terms had to have been agreeable.

When GMA3: What You Need to Know aired on Monday there was no mention of Holmes and Robach's departure. However, their names were wiped from the prerecorded intro, per Us Weekly. DeMarco Morgan, Rhiannon Ally and Dr. Jennifer Ashton co-anchored the program as there have been rotating guest hosts since Robach and Holmes were taken off the air on Dec. 5.

Holmes and Robach's romance was made public in late November when The Daily Mail published photos of the co-anchors getting cozy outside of work. Both have been legally married to other people for a decade. A source said they separated from their estranged spouses in August, but it's unclear when their relationship turned romantic.