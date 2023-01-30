T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cuddle up after 'GMA3' exit as source says 'they're ready for a fresh start'

25
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were spotted kissing and embracing on Friday, Jan. 27 hours after their exit from ABC News was officially announced. (Photo: TheImageDirect.com)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach spotted kissing and embracing on Friday, Jan. 27 hours after their exit from ABC News was officially announced. (Photo: TheImageDirect.com)

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach didn't appear too upset that they were ousted from ABC News. The former GMA3 co-anchors were photographed embracing just hours after they officially parted ways with the network. They weren't shy in showing some PDA outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, the same day their exit was made official.

"They're ready for a fresh start," a source close to the pair tells Yahoo Entertainment, confirming the two are still "very much together."

On Friday, a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed earlier reports that Robach and Holmes were leaving their on-air roles amid their romance.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," the network said in a statement.

Holmes and Robach enlisted high-powered attorneys to represent them after they were yanked off the air in early December. An insider told Yahoo that last week's mediation was "contentious" at times and it became clear there was no way the journalists could go back to their day-to-day routing at Good Morning America studios in New York. TMZ reported Robach and Holmes were accused of various forms of misconduct to justify their firings. It's unclear what their reported exit deal included, but final terms had to have been agreeable.

When GMA3: What You Need to Know aired on Monday there was no mention of Holmes and Robach's departure. However, their names were wiped from the prerecorded intro, per Us Weekly. DeMarco Morgan, Rhiannon Ally and Dr. Jennifer Ashton co-anchored the program as there have been rotating guest hosts since Robach and Holmes were taken off the air on Dec. 5.

Holmes and Robach's romance was made public in late November when The Daily Mail published photos of the co-anchors getting cozy outside of work. Both have been legally married to other people for a decade. A source said they separated from their estranged spouses in August, but it's unclear when their relationship turned romantic.

Recommended Stories

  • T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are out at 'Good Morning America'. Here's a complete timeline of the the morning show scandal.

    ABC confirmed in late January that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would "move on" from the network a month after being taken off the air.

  • IKYFL: TJ Holmes And Amy Robach Ramp Up The PDA After Getting Canned By ABC

    Although they lost their jobs and ruined their reputations, at least they have each other, right? Amy Robach was spotted with TJ Holmes outside of a restaurant the same day they were let go by ABC. The photos, which featured the pair kissing, holding hands and Robach jumping on Holmes, were published exclusively by Page Six.

  • Andrew Shue’s Son Nate Posts Cryptic Message Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Official ‘GMA3’ Exit

    A pointed message? Andrew Shue’s son Nate has seemingly reacted to the news of his stepmother, Amy Robach, and T.J. Holmes’ GMA3: What You Need to Know departure. Nate — who the Melrose Place alum, 55, shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, along with sons Aidan and Wyatt —posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon via his Instagram Story on Saturday, January

  • Email ABC Sent Staffers After T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Exit Has Leaked

    After T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's exit, an email was sent to ABC News employees, and it has leaked.

  • ‘Good Morning America’ anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

    T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November.

  • Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Were Photographed Holding Hands in Montecito

    Jennifer Garner's off-again-on-again relationship with John Miller doesn't get much attention compared to Ben Affleck's renewed engagement to Jennifer Lopez. Meet her boyfriend.

  • Martha Stewart Shares Salon Selfies Highlighting Her 'Great' Skin: 'Unfiltered. No Facelift'

    The lifestyle guru celebrated her glowing skin Sunday after a dry January and Pilates every other day

  • Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie

    Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month

  • ‘GMA3’ Returns After T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Official Exit With No Mention of Former Hosts

    Business as usual. GMA3: What You Need to Know returned for the first time since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes officially exited the morning show — and there was no mention of the former cohosts. After a brief rundown of the news stories that would follow on the Monday, January 30, episode, a voiceover introduced the show with the line, "Now from Times Square, here's what you need to know." The prerecorded intro previously said the hour would be hosted by Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, even though they have been absent from the news desk since early December 2022. The new intro didn't include the names of the current hosts, DeMarco Morgan, Rhiannon Ally and Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ABC/Heidi Gutman "Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and happy Monday to you," Morgan, 44, began after the intro ended. "Somebody's Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl." Ally, 42, then quipped, "Who, me? It's a good day to be a Chiefs fan." The Missouri native added that the team's win was "extra special" because it coincided with her son's 9th birthday. "He was very excited," she told Morgan and Ashton, 53. After more small talk about the Super Bowl, the trio then moved on to a more serious discussion about whether teens should be using social media. ABC confirmed on Friday, January 27, that Robach and Holmes will not return to GMA3 after news of their relationship broke in November 2022. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network told Variety in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.” Two weeks earlier, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the cohosts were "out" at the morning show. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement,” an insider told Us on January 13. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach ABC/Paula Lobo Robach and Holmes' romance first made headlines in November 2022 when the duo were spotted getting cozy outside the studio. At the time, both were publicly married to other people. Holmes has since filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he we in 2010. The twosome share daughter Sabine, 10. Robach, for her part, has not commented on the status of her marriage to Andrew Shue. The Georgia native and the Melrose Place alum, 55, tied the knot in 2010. “They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable,” an insider told Us of the estranged couple earlier this month. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.” The former 20/20 cohost and Shue were each other’s second spouses. Shue was married to Jennifer Hageney, with whom he shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, from 1994 to 2008. Robach, for her part, wed Tim McIntosh in 1996. They welcomed daughters Ava and Analise before finalizing their divorce in 2008. After ABC announced Robach and Holmes' exit, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The couple were seen holding hands and hugging, and at one point, Robach wrapped her legs around Holmes as he picked her up off the ground.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Show Their Chic Winter Couple Style On Family Outing

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent time with their blended family, stepping out with Serafina Affleck, and Samuel Affleck, and Emme Muñiz.