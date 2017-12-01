'Titans' first look: Brenton Thwaites in costume as Robin

Robin is all suited up and ready to leave the nest.

Warner Bros. Television on Friday released the first official image of Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (aka Batman’s red-suited sidekick) from the upcoming drama Titans, debuting on DC’s yet-untitled streaming service in 2018.

Robin’s new suit, an updated version of his classic costume, was designed by Laura Jean Shannon, whose work has been seen on screens both big (Iron Man) and small (The CW’s upcoming Black Lightning).

From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, Titans follows a group of superheroes in training, assembled by Robin, who steps out of Batman’s shadow to serve as the team’s leader.

The series also stars Anna Diop (24: Legacy) as Koriand’r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6: The Series) as Garfield Logan/Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson (Blood Drive) as Hank Hall/Hawk, Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) as Dawn Granger/Dove and Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries) as Detective Amy Rohrbach.

Your thoughts on Robin’s new look? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Launch Gallery: Titans Cast: Meet the Team

Related stories

Titans: Your Guide to Who's Playing Whom on the DC Streaming Series

Titans Casts Ryan Potter as Beast Boy

Lindsey Gort Joins DC's Titans as Robin's New [Spoiler]