'Titanic' 25th anniversary sneak peek: Re-building the Titanic

Watch an exclusive clip from a behind the scenes feature about James Cameron's 1997 classic.

Video Transcript

JON LANDAU: We decided to build 80% of the actual ship to 90% scale but only built one side of the ship complete down to the bottom. And that gave Jim enough deck space to shoot the daytime walk and talks, the evening sequences. You could literally walk right from the top deck all the way down to the stern of the ship. And what we had to do, because we had the ocean only on one side, is we needed to flop the film.

- B mark.

JON LANDAU: One of the best examples of flopping the film is actually the departure scene from Southampton dock. If you were there on that day when we were filming and you looked at the terminal building next door that said White Star Line, that writing was all backwards, and that was because the ship historically was on the opposite side, and we wanted to be accurate to history. So we flopped that entire sequence.

My favorite memories of making "Titanic" relate to sharing the making of it. When people would come down and they would hear we were making this movie, they had no idea. They would come over a hill from two miles away from the studio, and over the knoll they would see Titanic there against the water backdrop. And to be in the car with someone when they experienced that, to walk them around our set, to take them to the wardrobe shop and show them all the costumes and the props, that was a big thrill.