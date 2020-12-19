Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce 2 Years After Announcing Split

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin have finalized their divorce.

According to the divorce judgment obtained by PEOPLE, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, the former couple were both restored to the status of single persons.

"I was married for over 20 years and out of that I was blessed with two AMAZING kid. Beyond that, l’m the happiest I’ve ever been," Campbell, 52, said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

A representative for Martin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actress, who hyphenated her surname to Campbell-Martin when she married in 1996, was restored to her former moniker of Campbell, the document states.

The former couple share two sons — Xen Whaheed, 19, and Ezekiel Czar, 11 — and are sharing joint physical custody of their younger child, according to the document.

Neither parent will pay spousal or child support to the other and both have agreed to split expenses for their youngest son, including costs for his education and health care.

The filing states that Campbell will have custody of Ezekiel on Mother's Day and Martin will have custody of the child on Father's Day. The pair will alternate custody between odd and even years for holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Campbell, who starred on the hit sitcom Martin, first announced her split from Martin in February 2018, saying in a statement, "After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce."

The duo had separated Dec. 24, 2016, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, and Campbell cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.

"It’s been getting harder and harder for them for the last two years. But it just got to the breaking point recently," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "It’s one of those things where they’ve been talking about it and fighting it out and trying to come to a conscious uncoupling."

A second source added that Campbell "did consider conscious uncoupling and she was going to do that until the kids got a little bit older, but ultimately she decided to move forward with the divorce from him."

"Moving forward, they both plan to be very involved in continuing to raise their two children," the insider added.

Campbell and Martin, who previously filed for bankruptcy in 2016, were ordered to turn over their financial records after being accused of hiding $50,000 in their ongoing bankruptcy in April 2018.

That following September, the two filed documents requesting spousal support from each other.

"What’s the straw that broke the camel’s back, I don’t know, but I know that with their schedules and money issues, it all played into it," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They’ve been through a lot of different stress tests. Sometimes couples just fall out of love."