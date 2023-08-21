Tish Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell in Malibu ceremony 4 months after engagement

Tish Cyrus borrowed some of her daughter Miley’s "Malibu" magic for her wedding day.

Cyrus married fiancé Dominic Purcell during a ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday, Cyrus' representative confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday. Cyrus' daughter, pop singer Miley Cyrus, served as the bride's maid of honor.

Cyrus and Purcell's nuptials come four months after the couple announced their engagement. Cyrus, who was previously married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, shared news of her engagement to the British-Australian actor on Instagram in April. Purcell is best known for his roles in "Prison Break," "Equilibrium" and "Assault on Wall Street."

Tish Cyrus, left, married "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell on Saturday.

Cyrus shared a pair of photos of the then-engaged couple in the post. The first offered a closeup of Cyrus' square-cut engagement ring, while the second showed Cyrus and Purcell wrapped in a loving embrace.

"A thousand times…. YES," Cyrus wrote at the time.

A few days before their engagement announcement, Purcell shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and gave a sweet shoutout to Cyrus. "Punching way above my weight - yep absolutely, I’m a lucky bastard," he captioned the post. "She’s the best human ever. Love ya love."

The marriage marks Cyrus' second marital union. Cyrus was married to Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 until last year when the couple filed for divorce. Cyrus was previously in a relationship with Baxter Neal Helson from 1986 to 1989.

Cyrus and Billy Ray have five children together: Brandi, 36, Trace, 34, Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who are Cyrus' children from her relationship with Helson.

Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

The divorce complaint also stated the couple had not been living together for more than two years. The couple's split followed two previous attempts at divorce: Billy Ray filed a petition in 2010, and Cyrus filed herself in 2013.

