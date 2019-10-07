TI's Wife 'Tiny' Has $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From Her Lamborghini

T.I.'s wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris had more than $750,000 worth of jewelry stolen right out of her car over the weekend.

According to Atlanta police, Tiny said the theft happened while she and a friend were having dinner at Bar Amalfi in midtown Atlanta.

The group exited the restaurant and Tiny realized a ton of merchandise had been stolen from her Lamborghini, which was parked outside.

A report from the incident says, "Wedding rings, watches, and diamond stud earrings," were among some of the items taken.

According to APD, "On October 6, 2019, around 11:23 P.M., officers responded to 1077 Hemphill Ave. in reference to a larceny from vehicle. Victim, Tameka Harris, indicated that she parked her vehicle at the location around 8:45 P.M. and returned around 9:45 P.M. to find items missing. She stated a blue velour bag containing various jewelry items, estimated value exceeding $750,000.00, was taken from the vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry or damage observed to the vehicle. The investigation continues."

