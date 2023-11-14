‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Actor Barton Cowperthwaite Diagnosed With Stage 2 Glioma; Plans To Undergo Brain Surgery To Remove Tumor

Barton Cowperthwaite, star of Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things, is opening up about his health and revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 2 brain cancer.

The actor in the streaming series said that he plans to undergo surgery to remove the brain tumor.

“So…. Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma,” Cowperthwaite shared in an Instagram post. “It is a fairly decent-sized brain tumor. The tumor’s cells originate in the brain, so it’s not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body.”

He continued, “Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self. That being said it seems like scans and checkups will be a part of my life for its lengthy remainder.”

Following the diagnosis, Cowperthwaite said that he and his family will be “taking several days to get second opinions” and “planning to go into surgery [in] the middle or end of next week.” The actor said that he would try to keep his followers informed about his journey.

“I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory!” he added. “Please feel free to reach out and I’ll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can.”

Cowperthwaite plays the role of Oren Lennox in Tiny Pretty Things, a dancer who has an eating disorder. The series created by Michael MacLennan based on the novel of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton premiered in 2020 and was canceled by the streamer after only one season.

