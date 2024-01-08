Tintin Reporter: Cigars Of The Pharaoh Gameplay Trailer

Business TechCrunch

In other words, in creating generative AI systems like GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, which "learn" from millions of billions of examples of artwork, ebooks, essays and more to generate human-like text and images, OpenAI believes that it isn't required to license or otherwise pay for the examples -- even if it makes money from those models. OpenAI also addresses in its letter regurgitation, the phenomenon where generative AI models spit out training data verbatim (or near-verbatim) when prompted in a certain way -- for example generating a photo that's identical to one taken by a famous photographer. OpenAI makes the case that regurgitation is less likely to occur with training data from a single source -- e.g., The New York Times -- and places the onus on users to "act responsibly" and avoid intentionally prompting its models to regurgitate.