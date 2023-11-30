‘Tinder Swindler’ Producers Raw TV set New Crime Documentary ‘Dead in the Water’ With Amazon Prime Video (EXCLUSIVE)

Raw TV, the production company behind “The Tinder Swindler,” have set a new true crime documentary with Amazon Prime Video about the 1978 murders of Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton.

Titled “Dead in the Water,” it follows the story of Farmer and Frampton, a young British couple who went missing in 1978 after going backpacking in Central America. Their bodies were eventually discovered 200 metres off the coast of Guatemala tied to engine parts.

They were quietly buried in a sprawling cemetery in the Guatemalan city of Puerto Barrios, with the location of their graves a mystery to their families for four decades — crucially impeding the investigation into their murders — before they were eventually rediscovered. Their killer has never been brought to justice.

“The letters they write and the tapes they sent home were filled with tales of exotic landscapes, cultural encounters, and the thrill of the unknown,” reads the synopsis for the doc. “But their dream soon turns into a chilling nightmare when they are brutally murdered and the trail for their killer goes cold.”

“Four decades later, failed by law enforcement, their family take up the manhunt and begin the descent into an unknown world of online sleuthing and make a shocking discovery.”

The three-part series, directed by Niamh Kennedy (“Hunting the Essex Lorry Killers”), has been produced by Raw in association with All3Media International. It will be available in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Australia and New Zealand.

Keeley Van Dyke and Liesel Evans exec produce for Raw while Charlie Melville produces and Claire Goodlass series produces.

All3Media International is repping global rights to the series.

