Tina Fey says Kevin Spacey hit on her after 'SNL': 'Who is this little performance for?'

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler shared some good gossip on Saturday night as part of their "In Conversation" event for Netflix is a Joke: The Festival. The former Saturday Night Live stars were asked "Who is the most famous person to ever hit on you?" — and Fey's answer was surprising.

"This is the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me. One time when he was hosting SNL, at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me," Fey told the crowd. "I was like, 'Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?'"

Tina Fey remembers Kevin Spacey trying to hit on her at SNL afterparty. (Photos: Getty Images)

Poehler quipped that Fey "really blew it."

Spacey, who hosted the show in 2006 during Fey's tenure, came out as gay amid his #MeToo scandal. In 2017, multiple men accused the Emmy winner of sexual misconduct. He's effectively been canceled ever since.

When Poehler and Fey took the stage over the weekend, they began by referencing Dave Chappelle's on-stage attack four days prior. Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors for assaulting Chappelle during his performance at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the same Netflix event.

"We are not stand-ups so if you came here tonight to tackle a stand-up, find someone from Netflix and get your money back," Fey joked. "We saw what happened to Chappelle, and I don't care what anyone says, I didn't like it."

"I didn't like it either," added Poehler.

"We were a little worried about that, but I feel like the vibe in here feels good. I don't feel like anybody is going to try that s***. But we were a little nervous because we are very small," Fey continued. "I feel like we should have someone here as backup, so I did text Jamie Foxx because he and I were voices in Soul together... He did not answer the text. In his defense, I don't think he gave me his real number. So, we called in another buddy of ours to kind of do security tonight."

Story continues

Instead of Foxx, who was with Chappelle during the incident, 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer came out on stage, delighting the crowd.

Another juicy piece of info the ladies spilled on Saturday had to do with a different 30 Rock star. Fey revealed that, years ago, she wanted to set Poehler up with James Marsden.

"You were newly single, I knew he was newly single," Fey said of Marsden, who played her love interest on the NBC comedy. "We were at the [Emmys or Golden Globes] and we were going to an after-party. I got it in my head that I was going to set you up with James Marsden. I was walking out, and I was like, 'Jimmy you should come to our after-party.' He's like, 'Oh, maybe I will,' and I was like, 'No, you should definitely come to our afterparty.' I was drunk."

Marsden declined.

"I realized in my drunkenness that he thinks I was trying to f*** him, and I'm a married lady and he's a gentleman," Fey added. "I wasn't."