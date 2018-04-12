Timothée Chalamet returns to the '80s in 'Hot Summer Nights' trailer (video)

Timothée Chalamet returns to a sultry summer in the 1980s (or maybe it’s the early ’90s) in the trailer for his new indie “Hot Summer Nights.”

Chalamet, who earned an Oscar nomination this year for his breakout role as young gay teenager on an idyllic summer in 1983 Italy in “Call Me by Your Name,” here plays a shy out-of-towner in Cape Cod.

His character gets in over his head flipping weed with the neighborhood rebel (Alex Roe, “Forever My Girl”) while pursuing his new business partner’s enigmatic sister (Maika Monroe, “Independence Day: Resurgence”).

With a hurricane looming in the wings, tensions rise against a backdrop of drive-ins, arcades, and crashed parties as the stakes (and temperatures) grow ever higher.

Elijah Bynum wrote and directed the film, which also stars William Fichtner, Thomas Jane, Emory Cohen and Maia Mitchell.

A24 is releasing the film in theaters on July 27, following a debut on DirecTV on June 28.

Watch the trailer above.

