Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner share passionate smooch at the Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner shared a sweet smooch at the Golden Globes Sunday night – adding yet another gallon of gasoline on the rumor mill fire of their relationship status.

USA TODAY reporters on the scene spotted Jenner stroking Chalamet's chest; the pair were also caught on camera looking deeply into each other's eyes.

Fans on social media were quick to comment on the doting pair. "How could you say that kylie jenner and timothee chalamet aren’t in love?" one X user wrote. Another added: "Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the #GoldenGlobes is more entertaining than (host) Jo Koy."

Timothée Chalamet is up for best actor in a comedy or musical at the Globes ceremony for his leading role in "Wonka."

This marks yet another incident of the unconfirmed couple's canoodling. They've also been photographed at events like the U.S. Open Men’s Final and Beyoncé's birthday concert last year.

At the U.S. Open, Jenner sported a black T-shirt and matching sunglasses with a cocktail of Grey Goose Honey Deuce in hand, while Chalamet wore a dark gray tee with a black hoodie and sunglasses.

In one photo, Jenner can be seen appearing to whisper something in Chalamet's ear during the game, while in another, the pair intently watch the tournament with other spectators.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson andd Edward Segarra

