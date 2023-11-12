Timothée Chalamet, Kenan Thompson rap on 'SNL' about having a 'baby face': 'Hide your grandma'

Timothée Chalamet made a refreshing splash on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in his second time as host.

The actor, 27, played up his musical background during the opening monologue to promote his upcoming movies now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

"It’s my second time hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' but in many ways it feels like my first time. Because the last time was during COVID, and that was just weird. I was wearing a mask all week − I don’t think Lorne Michaels knew who I was; he kept calling me 'Winona,' " Chalamet joked at the start of his monologue. "But I do feel lucky to be hosting after the SAG strike ended."

Things took a musical turn when Chalamet broke into song to bring attention to his projects.

Timothée Chalamet hosted "Saturday Night Live" for his second time on Nov. 11, 2023.

"My new film 'Wonka' is out in theaters December 15. Fandango.com, keyword 'Damn, Hugh Grant got that Oompa Loompa dump truck,' " the Oscar-nominated star crooned. "If you want to view a three-and-a-half hour movie, go see 'Flowers of the Killer Moon.' Or just wait for Part 2 of 'Dune,' just make sure before to use the bathroom."

Chalamet, at the advice of "SNL" cast member Marcello Hernández, switched gears and channeled his high school alter ego Timmy Tim for a rap dedicated to fellow "baby faces."

“I’ve got the face of a young 'un but the body of a dude. So hide your wife, hide your grandma, too," the actor rapped.

The lyrics got increasingly explicit as the duo remarked on being baby-faced and also a "bad guy."

Kenan Thompson interrupted to give his take on also having a youthful look since his sketch comedy days on Nickelodeon.

"I’ve had this face since ‘Kenan & Kel,’ I age like a vampire, I age like Pharrell," Thompson rapped. "All my life, I’ve been a cutie on TV, they think I’m 19, but I’m really 63!"

Chalamet previously hosted "SNL" in December 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Timothée Chalamet raps with Kenan Thompson, Marcello Hernandez