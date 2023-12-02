Timothée Chalamet Is Basically Shirtless Again, And Now, I Have Several Questions

Timothée Chalamet has been serving the sweetest fashions lately.

Julien Hekimian / WireImage

While the Dune sequel was unfortunately pushed until next year, Timothée still has Paul King's Wonka, a prequel about the fictional famous chocolatier from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, hitting theaters later this month.

Jaap Buittendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

In honor of taking on the colorful mantle of the beloved character (also portrayed by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp), Timmy Tim tapped into his risque fashion sense to pay homage to the whimsical candy CEO.

Warner Brothers / Getty Images for Warner Brothers

Over the years, the 27-year-old actor has shown off his great fashion sense, opting out of the typical black tie/tuxedo look for red carpets.

Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK

Eventually, he started showing off more and more skin.

At the 2022 Academy Awards, Timothée went shirtless in this glittering cropped black Louis Vuitton suit.

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

For the 2022 Venice Film Festival Timothée gave us a bloody red backless halter from Haider Ackerman.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

And now, he's baring it all at the Wonka premieres.

For his first Wonka appearance, you can see Timothée teasing a little skin with a low-cut neck and no shirt in this pinstriped Alexander McQueen suit.

Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Then, at the London premiere, Timothée donned the iconic Willy Wonka purple in this Tom Ford suit and went completely without an undershirt.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

In an interview with Access Hollywood, he credited his Dune costar Zendaya for channeling these perfectly themed red carpet ensembles. “I feel like Zendaya's a great example,” he said of his Dune castmate. “In this day and age, you can sort of lean into what the vibe of a movie is in the promotional stuff you do.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

If you look closely, you'll see that Zendaya and Timothée looks are based on their based on their characters in the film.

/ ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

So, what part of Wonka inspired Timothée's look at the France premiere?

The revealing sheer sleeveless top is from Tom Ford's spring/summer 2024 women's collection. Julien Hekimian / WireImage

No, seriously, is Willy Wonka going to skinny dip in a vat of white chocolate because Timmy's clothes are becoming more revealing as the premieres continue?

Julien Hekimian / Getty Images / Via x.com

He knows what he's doing with these outfits. "One ticket for Wonka, please!"

Thank you for inspiration, Zendaya. Timothée looks great! Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Wonka is in theaters everywhere on Dec. 15.