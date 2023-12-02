Timothée Chalamet Is Basically Shirtless Again, And Now, I Have Several Questions
Timothée Chalamet has been serving the sweetest fashions lately.
While the Dune sequel was unfortunately pushed until next year, Timothée still has Paul King's Wonka, a prequel about the fictional famous chocolatier from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, hitting theaters later this month.
In honor of taking on the colorful mantle of the beloved character (also portrayed by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp), Timmy Tim tapped into his risque fashion sense to pay homage to the whimsical candy CEO.
Over the years, the 27-year-old actor has shown off his great fashion sense, opting out of the typical black tie/tuxedo look for red carpets.
Eventually, he started showing off more and more skin.
At the 2022 Academy Awards, Timothée went shirtless in this glittering cropped black Louis Vuitton suit.
For the 2022 Venice Film Festival Timothée gave us a bloody red backless halter from Haider Ackerman.
And now, he's baring it all at the Wonka premieres.
For his first Wonka appearance, you can see Timothée teasing a little skin with a low-cut neck and no shirt in this pinstriped Alexander McQueen suit.
Then, at the London premiere, Timothée donned the iconic Willy Wonka purple in this Tom Ford suit and went completely without an undershirt.
In an interview with Access Hollywood, he credited his Dune costar Zendaya for channeling these perfectly themed red carpet ensembles. “I feel like Zendaya's a great example,” he said of his Dune castmate. “In this day and age, you can sort of lean into what the vibe of a movie is in the promotional stuff you do.”
If you look closely, you'll see that Zendaya and Timothée looks are based on their based on their characters in the film.
So, what part of Wonka inspired Timothée's look at the France premiere?
No, seriously, is Willy Wonka going to skinny dip in a vat of white chocolate because Timmy's clothes are becoming more revealing as the premieres continue?
He knows what he's doing with these outfits. "One ticket for Wonka, please!"
Wonka is in theaters everywhere on Dec. 15.