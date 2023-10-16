Times Julia Fox Dressed So Fiercely, She Could’ve Been Anybody’s Muse

Business TechCrunch

A new automation startup is setting out to eat Zapier's lunch, formally launching to the public today after an extended period in beta. Relay, as the company is called, touts itself as a workflow automation platform that helps people tackle mundane, repetitive tasks, going "beyond triggers and actions" popularized by similar rules-based platforms such as Zapier and IFTTT that can automate tasks between applications. The San Francisco-based startup is the handiwork of Jacob Bank, founder of a VC-backed smart scheduling app called Timeful that he sold to Google back in 2015.