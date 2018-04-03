All the times Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan tried to conceal their daughter's identity (updated)

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on Monday that they’ve “chosen to separate” after nearly nine years of marriage but vowed to “always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” their only daughter.

In addition to being “loving” and “dedicated” parents, they’ve always been protective ones, limiting the nearly 5-year-old’s exposure to the limelight. Last month, however, Jenna brought Everly to the Kids’ Choice Awards, at which Channing was a presenter. The trio didn’t walk the red carpet or pose for photos — Channing and Jenna had reportedly split months earlier, and he had quietly moved out of their family home — but it marked the girl’s first public appearance, and it made headlines. The child walked around inside holding the World of Dance host’s hand, giving us an unfiltered glimpse of the adorable little one.

View photos Jenna Dewan and daughter Everly at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24, 2018. (Photo: Getty Images) More

At the time, we noted that it was a big deal for the Tatum family because they had worked really, really hard to keep little Evie’s image out of the spotlight. Yes, they released a photo of her as a newborn, a move Channing said was made “so paparazzi would stop trying to hound us… You know: Here it is, that’s it. Now, let us be.” She was just weeks old at the time.





Since then, with a few exceptions, what they have shared on social media of the little girl, who was born in London out of the Hollywood glare, was typically something with her face obscured. They often went to great lengths to avoid having their daughter’s face in the picture. For instance, here are a couple of photos they posted of just the top of Everly’s head.









And even more often, they would post just the back of her head and body.

























































Another Tatum photo favorite on social media has been the side shot of little Everly, so fans could see a little bit of that pretty face but not much more.





















































They’ve also used emojis to cover up Evie.





One time they used … a block.





Hands did the trick for this shot.





Everly’s hair has also been a great cover-up. She’s under there somewhere.









They’ve also shared photos of her from far, far away.









As we mentioned, on a few rare occasions, they’ve shown Everly’s face. In addition to her first baby pic, there was this beautiful fairy photo shoot. But it is far enough away that it could really be any baby, right?





Once, Jenna shared a family photo taken at Nick Zano’s baby shower. But she shared it as an Instagram story, so it was a quick flash … and the family photo — with silly faces — was one of nine on display.

View photos This pic was taken at Nick Zano’s baby shower in 2016. (Photo: Jenna Dewan via Instagram) More

Channing and Jenna met when they auditioned for the 2006 movie Step Up and married in 2009. Their breakup statement is positive and focused on how they’ll continue to put Everly first.





People magazine reports that they actually parted ways months ago, with Channing moving out. “This has been a long time coming,” one insider said. “They really started to grow apart within the last year.” However, they’ve continued to spend family time together — from that outing to the Kids’ Choice Awards to face-painting sessions with their “little tyrant fairy artist.”





Much of this story was originally published on March 25, 2018.

