Times Celebs Were Called Out For Being Rude To Their Own Fans
Chelsea Handler's worst guest was Justin Bieber. She said, "He was trying to flirt with me, and it was so uncomfortable. Like, that was his schtick. He'd come on and flirt with you."
Chelsea Handler's worst guest was Justin Bieber. She said, "He was trying to flirt with me, and it was so uncomfortable. Like, that was his schtick. He'd come on and flirt with you."
The Chinese economy continues to surprise to the downside. C-suite execs are noticing.
AMC shares surged after Taylor Swift announced her widely popular Eras tour will be heading to theaters this fall.
September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.
The fourth season of Lower Decks is focused on the team's growth.
With its two new sets of earbuds, Jabra offers one model with Dolby Atmos and another that's impressively rugged.
Lewis was a frequent target of criticism from Lakers fans and allegedly built a burner account to defend himself on social media.
Meta's Oversight Board has announced that it's reviewing and accepting public comments for a case appealing Meta's non-removal of content that denies the Holocaust on its platforms.
The company is releasing seven new products in the lineup.
It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London tele-health startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by likes of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.
Tough luck job seekers. As job listings and quit rates shrink, the great reshuffling of the pandemic-era has come to an end.