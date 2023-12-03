Times Celebs Called Out Hollywood’s Body Inclusivity Problem
"Meanness and hatred are just so stupid.”
"Meanness and hatred are just so stupid.”
Elon Musk has encouraged extremists and white supremacists throughout his yearlong tenure as the owner of X, formerly Twitter, but this week he still managed to push the limits of what behavior mainstream users — and advertisers — will tolerate. On Wednesday, Musk endorsed a post from an X user accusing Jewish communities of spreading "dialectical hatred against whites." The statement was itself a reply to a different X post sharing a PSA video from the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism along with criticism of anonymous users who post "Hitler was right" online.
The new mom opens up about her experience with fertility treatments and why being a new mom has her feeling like she's "back in college."
A Reuters investigation into SpaceX has uncovered more than 600 injuries going back to 2014, at multiple facilities across the country. Workers who spoke to the publication said CEO Elon Musk prioritizes getting to Mars over safety protocols.
"I didn’t realize people didn’t know!" said the Film Song of the Year honoree, who came out in a recent Variety cover story. "I just didn’t talk about it."
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
The NFL also announced three Saturday games for Week 15.
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup now in production. Comes to the U.S. in 'early 2024,' but how will it avoid the Chicken Tax?
Five teams have legitimate cases. Only four teams will get a berth.
By now you know that Gen Zers and millennials have different attitudes on skinny jeans and hair parts. But how do you zoom in?
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.