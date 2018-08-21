All the times Alex Rodriguez was enamored with Jennifer Lopez at the VMAs

Alex Rodriguez was enamored with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at the MTV VMAs, and it showed. (Photo: Getty)

Alex Rodriguez is worthy of an award just for his reactions to Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

The retired baseball player accompanied his girlfriend to the award show, where she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award and staged an epic performance.





The love story started in the car on the way to the show, when he took a selfie of their crew, including Lopez’s kids.





Alex Rodriguez snapped photos of Jennifer Lopez walking the MTV VMAs red carpet. (Photo: Getty)

When they hit the red carpet, A-Rod stood back while photographers captured the 49-year-old in all her glistening glory. He was just as enamored as the crowd of fans, admiring his girlfriend from afar and snapping pics, too.

This was really A.Rod JLo’s entire performance. I need my next man to bring this level of support to all my endeavors. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/qyq0o3eUNH — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) August 21, 2018





If you not looking at me like how A Rod looking at JLO I don’t want you 🙂 #VMAs2018 #jloVMAs pic.twitter.com/2r0YaPftS9 — ASH 💋 (@mamiash_) August 21, 2018









He couldn’t hide his pride as she took the stage to perform a slew of her hits. He might have been more impressed than anyone else in the audience, and viewers loved it.





“If you not looking at me like how A Rod looking at JLO I don’t want you,” one Twitter user wrote.





The couple has been warming hearts since rumors of their relationship started swirling in March 2017, and proved they are going strong Monday night. “Alex, you’re like my twin soul,” Lopez said in her acceptance speech after performing. “We’re like mirror images of each other. My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize every day the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love, trust, and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there’s no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho, and I love you.”

As a few fans put it, “find someone that supports you like @AROD supports @JLo.”

