What time is trick-or-treating in your area? Check here for Sheboygan County times
SHEBOYGAN — With Halloween lurking just around the corner, it’s nearly time to don your costume.
Here are times set by communities in the Sheboygan County area:
Sunday, Oct. 29
Elkhart Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.
Random Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.
Plymouth – 3 to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Cedar Grove – 4 to 7 p.m.
Oostburg – 4 to 7 p.m.
Howards Grove – 5 to 7 p.m.
Kohler – 5 to 7 p.m.
Sheboygan – 4 to 7 p.m.
Sheboygan Falls – 4 to 7 p.m.
Officials recommend children travel with an adult, take a flashlight, only visit well-lit homes, never enter a stranger’s home and sort candy before eating it.
People wishing to hand out candy should turn on their porch light during trick-or-treat hours.
