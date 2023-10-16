What time is trick-or-treating in your area? Check here for Sheboygan County times

Sheboygan Police Officer Spencer Wilson greets Trick or Treaters on North 25th Street, Tuesday, October 31, 2017, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — With Halloween lurking just around the corner, it’s nearly time to don your costume.

Here are times set by communities in the Sheboygan County area:

Sunday, Oct. 29

  • Elkhart Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.

  • Random Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.

  • Plymouth – 3 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

  • Cedar Grove – 4 to 7 p.m.

  • Oostburg – 4 to 7 p.m.

  • Howards Grove – 5 to 7 p.m.

  • Kohler – 5 to 7 p.m.

  • Sheboygan – 4 to 7 p.m.

  • Sheboygan Falls – 4 to 7 p.m.

Officials recommend children travel with an adult, take a flashlight, only visit well-lit homes, never enter a stranger’s home and sort candy before eating it.

People wishing to hand out candy should turn on their porch light during trick-or-treat hours.

