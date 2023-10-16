What time is trick-or-treating in your area? Check here for Sheboygan County times

SHEBOYGAN — With Halloween lurking just around the corner, it’s nearly time to don your costume.

Here are times set by communities in the Sheboygan County area:

Sunday, Oct. 29

Elkhart Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.

Random Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.

Plymouth – 3 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Cedar Grove – 4 to 7 p.m.

Oostburg – 4 to 7 p.m.

Howards Grove – 5 to 7 p.m.

Kohler – 5 to 7 p.m.

Sheboygan – 4 to 7 p.m.

Sheboygan Falls – 4 to 7 p.m.

Officials recommend children travel with an adult, take a flashlight, only visit well-lit homes, never enter a stranger’s home and sort candy before eating it.

People wishing to hand out candy should turn on their porch light during trick-or-treat hours.

Fall fun: From apples to haunted houses, here's your guide to fall fun in Manitowoc and Sheboygan

Contact Mara Wegner at mwegner@gannett.com or 920-996-7241.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: When is trick-or-treating? Communities in Sheboygan County set hours