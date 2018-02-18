‘Time’s Up Theresa’ protesters invade Bafta red carpet

A feminist group wearing “Time’s Up Theresa” t-shirts stormed the Bafta red carpet to protest against the Government’s Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill.
The Sisters Uncut demonstrators – whose customised t-shirts referenced the entertainment industry’s movement against harassment and gender inequality – linked arms and lined up along the carpet at the event at the Royal Albert Hall.
They then lay on the floor, where they chanted: “The DV Bill’s a cover-up, Theresa May your time is up.”
The group claims the Bill will criminalise survivors while distracting from funding cuts to domestic violence services nationwide.
They posted on Twitter: “We just crashed the #EEBAFTAs red carpet to say #TimesUpTheresa: your DV bill is a dangerous distraction from what we really need, funding for refuges and specialist domestic violence services.”
Another post said: “Theresa May’s upcoming Domestic Violence Bill is a dangerous distraction. Survivors will be locked up by a harmful criminal justice system, locked out of refuges or locked into violent relationships.”
The group said “survivors are already being arrested when they report abuse, and giving the police more power will increase this”, adding that “57% of women in prison have experienced domestic abuse”.
“The police and prisons are no solution to domestic violence. Give power back to survivors: fund refuges and specialist domestic violence services,” they tweeted.
In 2015 the group staged a lie-in on the red carpet at the Suffragette film premiere in London.
