Time names BTS the 2020 Entertainer of the Year

Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year is BTS, the chart-topping K-pop super group.

The magazine announced the winner of this year's title Thursday, with writer Raisa Bruner describing them as "not just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world – full stop."

The group, made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, spoke to the magazine about their success, including their die-hard fanbase called BTS' "ARMY."

“There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, 'Who’s going to do this, if not us?' " Suga said.

RM added, “We’re not sure if we’ve actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that (people) feel like, OK, this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon. These little boys from Korea are doing this.”

Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year cover featuring BTS.

The group also spoke to the connection they have with their fans, even during the pandemic.

“I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people," J-Hope said. "That intent harmonized with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today.”

In November, the group's latest album, "BE," dropped after months of anticipation. It features eight tracks, including "Dynamite," the first BTS song recorded entirely in English.

In August, RM told USA TODAY that creating the song while working on the album was "like destiny."

"Who would ever think of this pandemic?" he said. "No meeting, no karaoke, no concerts? Even no walking in the park. So we never expected this song would come fully in English. During the process of making our album … it just came to us."

"BE" is BTS' second album this year. They released "Map of the Soul: 7" in February. Only 10 months prior to that, the ever-busy group dropped "Map of the Soul: Persona," which quickly made history as the best-selling South Korean album of all time. (A record BTS broke again this year when "Map of the Soul: 7" took the top spot.)

Story continues

Contributing: Gary Dinges, Rasha Ali

From best-selling albums to YouTube records: A look at K-pop group BTS' milestones so far

More: BTS takes home four trophies, Lady Gaga is best artist at MTV Europe Music Awards

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: BTS: Time names K-pop group 2020 Entertainer of the Year