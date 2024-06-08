All-Time Jeopardy Great Roasts Dabo Swinney

Notre Dame has picked their last pair of starting quarterbacks from the transfer portal. That hasn’t so much been the case at Clemson, however.

You haven’t had to pay too close of attention to see how much Clemson head football coach Dabo swinney hasn’t cared for the transfer portal.

Despite being a powerhouse in the sport the last decade, Swinney has opted to mostly stay out of the portal while seemingly everyone else around him his picked from it like a box of office donuts on a Friday morning.

Recently on Jeopardy, a question was asked about that relatively new addition to college athletics. That’s when one of Jeopardy’s all-time biggest winners and big-time sports fan James Holzhauer jumped in with a video creation you just have to see.

Holzhauer famously won over $2,400,000 on the show back in 2019. What’s almost as funny as the video above is the people in the responses that think it’s real.

If you’re so inclined, in a previous professional life I once went toe-to-toe with the Jeopardy great in a Sports Jeopardy segment on 670 The Score in Chicago. You can check out video of that from the old McNeil and Parkins show starting at the 44:55 mark at the above link.

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field with his teammates after Clemson lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in two overtimes at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69) after scoring the game winning touchdown in the second overtime against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) after a touchdown in the first overtime against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Avery Davis (3)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Avery Davis (3) catches a pass in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney yells from the…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney yells from the bench in the fourth quarter agains the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A bird lingers on the field in the fourth…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A bird lingers on the field in the fourth quarter of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) kicks…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) after a running play in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Baylon Spector (10) celebrates after recovering…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Baylon Spector (10) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Javon McKinley (88)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) reacts after a catch in the third quarter agains the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) catches a…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) catches a pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and safety Shaun Crawford (20) celebrate after a third quarter stop against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (41)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (41) and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) pressure Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers sideline personnel hold play signal cards in…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers sideline personnel hold play signal cards in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Word of Life mural, commonly known as Touchdown…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Word of Life mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, is lit with green lights during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers kicker B.T. Potter (29) kicks a field…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers kicker B.T. Potter (29) kicks a field goal in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) lines…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) lines up for a field goal in the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney signals to his…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to Tigers…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) catches a…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) catches a pass for a touchdown as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) catches a…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) catches a pass for a touchdown as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws in the…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) runs the…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (41) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fireworks explode over Notre Dame Stadium before kickoff of…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fireworks explode over Notre Dame Stadium before kickoff of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly leads…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly leads his team out of the tunnel before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish gather in the tunnel…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish gather in the tunnel before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) watches warmups before…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) watches warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Shaun Crawford (20) celebrates…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Shaun Crawford (20) celebrates after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fireworks explode over Notre Dame Stadium before kickoff of…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fireworks explode over Notre Dame Stadium before kickoff of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) throws…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) throws in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Baylon Spector (10) celebrates after recovering…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Baylon Spector (10) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Avery Davis (3)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Avery Davis (3) catches a pass in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Clemson v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the Hesburgh Library and Word of…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the Hesburgh Library and Word of Life mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Clemson v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: The officiating crew bow their heads for a blessing from…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: The officiating crew bow their heads for a blessing from Notre Dame team chaplain Rev. Nate Wills, C.S.C. before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Clemson v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers warms up…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Clemson v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers watches warmups…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers watches warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Clemson v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: A Notre Dame student watches warmups before the game between…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: A Notre Dame student watches warmups before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Clemson v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Notre Dame fan Van Pham watches warmups before the game…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Notre Dame fan Van Pham watches warmups before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Clemson v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Running back Travis Etienne #9 of the Clemson Tigers runs…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Running back Travis Etienne #9 of the Clemson Tigers runs the ball against defensive lineman Kurt Hinish #41 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after his first quarter touchdown against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23)…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view as the sun sets behind Notre…

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view as the sun sets behind Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: ESPN Gameday-Clemson vs Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2020; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; A general view of the ESPN College Gameday set…

Nov 7, 2020; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; A general view of the ESPN College Gameday set in Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

© Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire