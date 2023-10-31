What time does trick-or-treating start? How to stay safe and have fun on Halloween 2023

Happy Halloween!

The holiday that’s based around scares, candy and costumes is here and that means it’s time to prepare for your night.

Whether you’re taking the kids out for trick-or-treating, looking to go out yourself for some adults-only events or just looking for some family-friendly activities, the possibilities are endless.

So, pull on your favorite princess costume or cut eye holes in that old sheet you have and prepare for the night ahead.

Whether you’re curious about how to be safe when trick-or-treating or just want to know more about the origins of the holiday, we’ve got you covered.

What time does trick or treating start?

If you’re looking to take the kids to get some candy or if they’re old enough to be off on their own adventure, you still want to ensure they’re safe.

That’s why the best time to go trick-or-treating is between 5-8 p.m. That way you can be out when it’s not super dark because, according to JAMA Pediatrics, there’s a 43% higher risk of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween compared to other nights.

Halloween safety tips: How do you make trick-or-treating safe?

Here are ways to keep you and your kids safe when trick-or-treating:

Don't jaywalk, cross the street between cars or dart out of driveways.

Plan your route in advance. Figure out where you are going to go, how long you intend to be out and let someone know.

Don’t trick-or-treat alone. Always go with a group of friends, family members or at least one other person.

Avoid wearing masks and opt for face paint instead. Masks can restrict peripheral vision so it’s best to take them off when walking or avoid using them altogether.

Use reflective tape on dark-colored costumes and put it on candy bags so your kids can be seen at night.

Don’t eat unwrapped or open candy.

Where did Halloween originate?

Halloween falls on Oct. 31 every year, the evening before All Saints’ Day. In most of Europe and North America, Halloween is mainly nonreligious.

The origins of the holiday can be traced back to the festival of Samhain among the Celts in ancient Britain and Ireland, according to Britannica.

Why is Halloween celebrated?

During the Samhain festival it was believed that the souls of those who died returned to visit their homes and those who died during the year were making the journey to the otherworld.

According to Britannica, during this time people would set bonfires on hilltops to scare away evil spirits. They also wore masks and other disguises so that the ghosts that were present wouldn’t recognize them.

This eventually shifted to witches, fairies, demons and hobgoblins becoming associated with the day.

