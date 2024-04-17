Time 100 Most Influential People Includes Taraji P. Henson, Michael J. Fox & Other Show Biz Figures

Time100, Time Magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, includes some notable show business figures, including Taraji P. Henson, Michael J. Fox, Fantasia Barrino, Alia Bhatt, Sofia Coppola, Colman Domingo, and America Ferrera.

Also on the list: Ynon Kreiz, Donna Langley, Dua Lipa, Hayao Miyazaki, Leslie Odom Jr., Elliot Page, Dev Patel, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Maya Rudolph, and Jeffrey Wright.

The Time100 issue has four worldwide covers featuring singer-songwriter Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Henson, and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia’s opposition movement.

A New York City gala celebrating the issue is set for April 25, with a primetime TV special airing May 12 on ABC.

The new issue pairs well known personalities writing about the roster’s subjects. Taraji P. Henson, herself on the list, writes about Fantasia Barrino. Other pairings include Tom Harper on Alia Bhatt, Rashida Jones on Sofia Coppola, Lenny Kravitz on Colman Domingo, Blake Lively on America Ferrera, Ryan Reynolds on Michael J. Fox, Mary J. Blige on Taraji P. Henson, J.J. Abrams on Ynon Kreiz, Jordan Peele on Donna Langley, Patti Smith on Dua Lipa, Guillermo del Toro on Hayao Miyazaki, Kate Hudson on Leslie Odom Jr.,

Raquel Willis on Elliot Page, Daniel Kaluuya on Dev Patel, Uzo Aduba on Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Amy Poehler on Maya Rudolph, and Octavia Spencer on Jeffrey Wright.

