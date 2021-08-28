Tim McGraw on the moment he asked wife Faith Hill for help with his drinking: 'She just grabbed me and hugged me'

TODAY -- Pictured: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Friday, November 17, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Tim McGraw is recalling the moment he asked for help getting sober.

The “I Like It, I Love It” singer opened up in a new essay for Esquire about turning to his wife, fellow country superstar Faith Hill, about his drinking. He wrote, “I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to wake the kids up.’ I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’

McGraw shared that he was “scared,” but that Hill “just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”

McGraw and Hill married in 1996 and share three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19. The couple, who have collaborated often on music, will next star together in the prequel to the Paramount+ series Yellowstone , titled 1883.

This isn’t the first time the artist has spoken about how his spouse helped him see the light . In 2019, he spoke to Hoda Kotb on the Today show about how Hill helped reign in his rockstar tendencies.

He explained at the time, “When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you’re playing all these great shows and the parties are going on, then you’re married and you have kids. And all of a sudden your wife looks at you and says, ‘You know, you’re getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.’ It makes a big impact on you.”

In March, the Friday Night Lights star spoke to men’s lifestyle website Leo opposite actor Garrett Hedlund about fatherhood and what it’s like being the only man in his house.

“My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy’s guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure,” McGraw explained. “But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man.”