Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1883’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been cast as the heads of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone origin series 1883. The Western period drama, to stream on Paramount+, tells the backstory of the Duttons — whose subsequent offspring John Dutton becomes the flawed protagonist of Paramount Networks’ popular ranching drama Yellowstone.

The country music couple will star opposite Sam Elliott, whose character leads a group of families from Texas to Montana in search of a better life. Presumably, the Duttons are among those striking westward. Taylor Sheridan, who co-created Yellowstone with John Linson, is the creator of 1883.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said in a statement. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

“The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life,” Hill added.

Along with being Grammy-winning country artists, McGraw and Hill have both been active on the screen. McGraw starred in films like Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, and Tomorrowland; Hill has appeared in The Stepford Wives and in 2017’s Dixieland.

Since Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018, it has become a popular landing spot for the songs of country, Americana and Red Dirt music artists. Tracks by Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke and Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham have all soundtracked key episodes. Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, returns for a fourth season in November. 1883 is set to premiere in March.

