Tim Gunn Pens Incredible Letter to Heidi Klum Thanking Her for "Transforming" Him

When it comes to maintaining a lasting friendship, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are true models in "making it work." From nervously meeting each other on the set of Project Runway almost two decades ago to now celebrating their overwhelming success as Emmy winners, fashion icons and stars of their very own Amazon fashion show Making the Cut, Heidi and Tim have come a long way together.

Ahead of the second season of Making the Cut premiering on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video, Tim took the time to pen sweet and thoughtful words to his "TV wife." While Tim and Heidi might be as similar as polka dots and stripes, Tim believes their differences have made them only stronger and better as individuals and dear friends over the years.

How do I love thee? In more ways than I can adequately express. But let me try …

Do you remember the day that we first met? It was 17 years ago this month, but to me, it still feels like yesterday. We were in the forecourt of Parsons’ fashion building waiting to greet the first season of designers from "that-other-show." I was a complete wreck, because it was now clear to me that my behind-the-camera role as show consultant had morphed into something unexpected.

There I was, standing next to you, my knees shaking and soaked in perspiration. I had never been in the presence of a real star before, let alone an authentic supermodel. Furthermore, as gorgeous as you are on screen and in print, you’re breathtaking in person. Repeat: I was a wreck. You wrapped an arm around me, took my hand and said, "Don’t be nervous. Relax. We’re going to have an amazing summer."

Later in that season, I got to return one of your many kindnesses and offers of support. This time you were nervous about how the show would be received. You had shown a preview to so-and-so (another supermodel and host of another fashion-related show) who said to you, "It looks awful. Cancel the show and quit." This time, I took your hand and we sat and huddled. "Think about it," I remember saying. "She’s nervous and jealous. You and this show are competition for her. She wants to make you nervous and upset. Trust me. There’s nothing to be concerned about and everything to feel confident about." You leaned over and kissed me. And we had a fabulous season!

Needless to say, "that-other- show" became a big hit. We made 16 seasons together! Remember the night of our Emmy win for cohosts? That show dragged on and on and on with our category being second to last. At every break, we snuck out for champagne, lots of champagne. By the time the show finally got to our category, we were bombed — nervous, jittery, laughing bombed. WE WON! Hand-in-hand and shrieking, we ran to the stage. I planted a big kiss on Neil Patrick Harris, the presenter, and then on you. Neither of us can recall what we said into the microphone other than "thank you!" Backstage, we had to pull ourselves together for the press, which only caused us to cascade into more laughter. What a night!

Now with Making the Cut, we get to do what we love most: help find and promote the next global fashion brand while enjoying each other’s company. On "that-other-show," our roles were entirely separate and discreet. On Making the Cut, we get to play together every day! We love these opportunities to interact, we relish them: making croissants in Paris, sushi in Tokyo, shopping in New York.

But what an odd couple we are: the swan and the ugly duckling, the effervescent extrovert and the subdued introvert, the social butterfly and the hermit. We’re an odd couple, indeed, but with incomparable chemistry. Have I ever told you that you have single-handedly transformed me into a happier and more confident individual? Heidi Klum, I love and adore you.

Hugs and kisses,

