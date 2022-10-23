Tim Burton Says He Has No Interest in Doing a Marvel Film: 'l Can't Deal with a Multi-Universe'

LYON, FRANCE - OCTOBER 22: Tim Burton attends the Re-production Of Silent Documentary Film Directed In 1895 By Late French Filmmaker Louis Lumiere during the 14th Film Festival Lumiere on October 22, 2022 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Tim Burton says he has no plans to craft anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The acclaimed director, 64, spoke about the future of his filmmaking career on Saturday during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, according to Deadline.

Burton — who is known for his work on famed fantasy-horror hits like Beetlejuice and Corpse Bride — addressed the long working relationship he has had with Disney, where he started his career as an animation artist.

Noting that the studio's main focuses right now are on the Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar franchises that Disney owns, Burton said, "It's gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated. There's less room for different types of things."

When asked if he would ever consider helming a Marvel movie, Burton said no. "I can only deal with one universe, l can't deal with a multi-universe," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tim Burton, director, at World Premiere of

Barry King/WireImage

Burton told those in attendance at the event that he's been "hired and fired" several times by Disney, and likely wouldn't work with them again any time soon, given the experience he had making the company's 2019 live-action reimagining of Dumbo.

"My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired, like, several times throughout my career there," he said.

"The thing about Dumbo, is that's why I think my days with Disney are done," Burton continued. "I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape."

He added: "That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level."

RELATED: Tim Burton Shares Reaction to Batman's Suit Adding Nipples After He Left Franchise: 'Go F— Yourselves'

Burton was honored with the Prix Lumière award at the festival on Friday, at a ceremony he told Deadline "re-energized" his love for cinema.

Story continues

Previous recipients of the Prix Lumière include Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese and Jane Campion, to name a few.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"That's why this festival is so great because it's purely about cinema, rather than business or awards or anything else,' Burton told the outlet.

"All studio executives should be forced to come here to reinvigorate them. To remind them of why they wanted to make movies in the first place," he continued. "It should be part of their job."