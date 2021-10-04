Tilda Swinton, George Mackay & Stephen Graham Board NEON Musical ‘The End’
Tilda Swinton, George Mackay , and Stephen Graham are set to star in Oscar-nominated Director Joshua Oppenheimer’s golden-age musical about the last human family for NEON.
The Parasite Oscar Best Picture winning studio has taken North American rights to the film. Production will start next year.
Final Cut for Real’s Signe Byrge Sørensen and Oppenheimer are producing with Wild Atlantic Pictures and Match Factory Productions Co-Producing. The Danish Film Institute in Denmark and Film- und Medienstiftung NRW in Germany will support with financing. Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for NEON with the producers and UTA Independent Film Group. The Match Factory is handling foreign sales.
Swinton won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Warner Bros.’ Michael Clayton. Recent and upcoming projects include: Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing with Idris Elba, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria, the latter which NEON is releasing.
Graham made a big splash playing Al Capone in HBO’s award-winning series Boardwalk Empire. He starred in this past weekend’s No. 1 box office hit which rallied the domestic box office back from the pandemic, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Other feature credits include Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and the Elton John biopic Rocketman.
Mackay starred in Oscar winner 1917 and will soon be seen in the adaptation of Robert Harris’s Munich: The Edge of War and Nathalie Biancheri’s genre drama Wolf starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp.
Swinton is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell; Graham is repped by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group; MacKay is repped by UTA and Gordon and Fench; Oppenheimer is repped by UTA.
NEON released Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane this past weekend, grossing over $515K in its limited release.
