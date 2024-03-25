TikTok's 'Medical Mythbuster' Helps Save Lives By Tackling Racial & Gender Disparities In Healthcare
Fourth-year medical student Joel Bervell, aka the Medical Mythbuster, is going viral on TikTok for shining a light on racial and gender misinformation and disparities in healthcare. Joel shares how his videos have helped empower his viewers to advocate for their health, including Annice, who helped her sister battling kidney disease get moved up five years on the transplant list thanks to one of his videos!