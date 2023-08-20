TikToker Caleb Coffee Falls Off 80-Foot Cliff in Hawaii and Fractures Spine: 'It's a Miracle That I'm Alive Today'

TikTok star Caleb Coffee sustained multiple injuries after falling off an 80-foot cliff in Hawaii while on a walk with his friends, landing on a lava rock.

In a GoFundMe made by his family, his injuries include a "spinal fracture, broke femur, elbow, wrist and multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body." In a video posted to his 11 million followers on TikTok, he expressed his gratitude for being alive, noting that his neck and spine are not broken.

"I don't even remember, I just woke up and I thought I was gonna die," he recalled. "And then, I didn't die."

@calebcoffee #stitch with @HeyitsCarlyRae its a Miracle that im alive today. Praise God, thank you for this 3rd chance at life! And also Thank you to anyone who is supporting me today. You will never know how much that truly means to me and my family. ❤️ Thank you for all of the prayers, kind words and donations, i am overhwelmed with gratitude. ♬ original sound - Caleb Coffee

The fundraiser page also notes that Coffee is unable to hold down food, and doctors don't know the full extent of his injuries. A recent update said that Coffee took his first few steps thanks to physical therapy.

As of publishing time, the GoFundMe currently sits at over $22,000.

More on this