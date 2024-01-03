TikTok’s Viral Moisturizer Sells Every 10 Seconds & Is Less Than $20: Shop Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok has evolved into more than a destination for funny videos you watch on repeat, you can now find everything from beauty deals to the best face moisturizers. Right now, TikTokers can’t get enough of the Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Facial Moisturizer, which the brand claims is so popular that one sells every 10 seconds.

There are two different kinds of facial moisturizer by the brand, but it seems most TikTokers are obsessed with the Slam Dunk version, which includes knockout ingredients like aloe leaf juice, vitamin E, avocado oil and bluelight protection that’ll help hydrate and even your skintone using only vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

TikTok user @jacquelynmengel is known for giving their honest review of popular beauty and skincare products with Bubble being no exception. The video has garnered over 86,000 views and sees them testing out a range of products from the brand including the viral moisturizer.

“We don’t mess around with skincare here,” the captions reads.

Not only does the TikToker walk through the different skincare products and her thoughts on them, but they go as far as to say, “I’m not even kidding this is like top two moisturizers I’ve ever used” when describing the Slam Dunk moisturizer.

Walmart shoppers have also rated the moisturizer a 4.8 star rating and it’s even earned the labels of bestseller and popular pick.

Bubble’s Slam Dunk Hydrating Facial Moisturizer Slam isn’t just a display-worthy skincare product, but features a texture that aims to be lightweight and hydrating to keep your skin nourished, hydrated and practically glowing. All you have to do is push the top and watch as the moisturizer appears in a flower-inspired shape. The formula also aims to be sensitive-skin friendly with ingredients that are typically okay for normal to dry skin.

