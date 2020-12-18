TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and Family to Star in Hulu Docuseries ‘The D’Amelio Show’

Charli D’Amelio, who at 16 rocketed to fame with over 100 million followers on TikTok, is getting her own show on Hulu alongside her sister (and fellow TikTok star) Dixie and parents Marc and Heidi.

“The D’Amelio Show” premieres on Hulu in 2021. The eight-episode docuseries will follow “the first family of TikTok” as they “navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values.”

“Two years ago Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move. Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits?” said Belisa Balaban, VP of documentaries at Hulu. “’The D’Amelio Show’ joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience and we’re incredibly excited to partner with the D’Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm.”

The show will track Charli’s trajectory as a TikTok star, making new friends in Los Angeles while fending off online criticism and balancing fame and family life. Dixie, now 19, is contending with her own rising star on TikTok and YouTube, with 78 million-plus followers combined. The docuseries will track her budding music career in Los Angeles, as well as Marc and Heidi D’Amelio’s quest to support their daughters’ dreams, move cross country, and “protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also finding their place in the spotlight.”

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life,” said Marc D’Amelio. “We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

“The D’Amelio Show” will be executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media Company. Showrunner Sara Reddy is executive producing along with Esther Frank.

Hulu’s current unscripted slate includes the recently announced deal with the Kardashian Jenners to create exclusive content under a multiyear deal, as well as “Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi,” “Eater’s Guide to the World,” and the upcoming “The Next Thing You Eat” with David Chang and “Planet Sex” with Cara Delevingne.

