TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Killed In Car Crash At Age 35

The TikTok community is mourning the loss of Carl Eiswerth who died in a car crash in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. He was 35. The Snyder County’s coroner, Bill Pheasant, confirmed Carl’s passing to E! News. His mom, Janet, told TMZ that Carl died while riding in the passenger’s seat of a car with his close friend. She says their car was hit by another vehicle in the middle of an intersection. Carl was known for posting funny videos on TikTok and for his love of wrestling. He gained more than 435,000 followers the app. His last clip was posted on June 11.