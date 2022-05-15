Tika Sumpter Marries Nicholas James in Cabo: 'Excited to Be Together and Continue the Journey'

Tika Sumpter Wedding Photos. Brides and Jana Williams Photography

Tika Sumpter tied the knot in paradise!

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 actress married her fiancé, actor Nicholas James, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday, PEOPLE can confirm.

"We're excited to be together and continue the journey," Sumpter told Brides of her wedding day. "We both walked down the aisle with clear eyes, knowing that the wedding wasn't just for the party. It was really for us."

Sumpter, 41, and James, 38, share 5½-year-old daughter Ella-Loren after first meeting as costars on their OWN series, The Haves and the Have Nots.

According to Brides, Sumpter wore a strapless wedding dress by Galia Lahav with a flowing veil, while James wore a light blue custom Franc Milton suit.

"I didn't necessarily always want a destination wedding. It was just something that came to my mind. One of our first trips out of the country was Anguilla, and Mexico definitely has that beautiful, island vibe, so we were like why not do it in Cabo?" she told the outlet.

The actress confirmed her engagement back in January 2017 during an appearance on The Real when asked about the ring on her finger. About the Christmas Day proposal, Sumpter said it was "simple and just awesome."

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the October 2018 premiere of her film Nobody's Fool in New York City. Since then, the couple has often shared affectionate tributes to each other on social media, including this past Mother's Day, when James wrote on Instagram, "This woman deserves all the glory."

"Watching her effortlessly do all the things an amazing mother would do is a masterclass in parenting!" he continued, sharing a sunny photo of Sumpter. "The way she loves our daughter, our family…even our [dog] is awe inspiring to say the least! We love you to many galaxies away and back! Thank you for being you! Love love love you!"

In March, Sumpter wrote on Instagram about James, "Y'all have no idea the amount of love, patience, kindness, care and understanding this guy has shown me. So grateful for you. Grateful for therapy. Grateful that you're my person."

She added on his birthday last year that James is "literally one of thee best human beings I know."

"I always tell you I wish I could clone you and spread your care, kindness, patience and love to others. Thank you for all that you do for us," continued Sumpter. "You are the best father, partner and friend a girl could ask for. I'm so very lucky to share this time on earth with you. Oh and therapy, Thank God for our epic therapist. Love you so, so much."

Back in February 2021, Sumpter spoke about looking forward to her wedding day after being in lockdown due to the pandemic.

"I'm ready now," she told Essence at the time. "Literally once this pandemic is over I want to have a party. I'm like, yo, we all deserve a party. You know what I mean? Like, we deserve a party. I'm more about just, family's getting older, some family members passed away from COVID complications, so more than ever now it's about just getting family and friends — that to me is life."