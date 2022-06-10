Tiger Woods Is Now a Billionaire, Joins Exclusive Club with LeBron James, Michael Jordan: Forbes

Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters

Gregory Shamus/Getty Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have a new member in their small but growing club of billionaire athletes.

On Friday, Forbes announced golfer Tiger Woods recently reached an estimated net worth of $1 billion. The 46-year-old's new billionaire status is primarily thanks to his lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals, including partnerships with major brands such as Nike, Gatorade, and Monster Energy.

Forbes estimates Woods, one of the most famous athletes in all of sports, has earned a total of $1.7 billion in salary over his 27-year career. Representatives for Woods did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday.

Woods now joins James and Jordan as the only athletes to achieve a $1 billion net worth.

Forbes reported that James, 37, surpassed the $1 billion mark last week. The outlet said the Los Angeles Lakers star has received more than $385 million from his 19-year professional basketball career and earned more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

The four-time NBA champion is additionally set to make $44.5 million next season with the Lakers as part of a two-year contract, according to Spotrac.

LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Streeter Lecka/Getty

As of Friday, Jordan — who helped the Chicago Bulls win six NBA championships during the 1990s — has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The 59-year-old owns the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and became a NASCAR team co-owner in 2020. He is also behind the popular Jordan Brand apparel line with Nike.

Woods' billionaire achievement comes 16 months after he suffered substantial injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

While his future in golf came under question following the accident, Woods made a remarkable comeback and competed in the 2021 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, with his 12-year-old son, Charlie.

In May, he also competed in the 2022 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Despite the progress, Woods announced this week he will be taking a break from his return to professional golf to give his body "more time to get stronger."