Tiger Woods' Kids, Girlfriend and Mom Join Him for World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

Sam Greenwood/Getty Tiger Woods and his family

Tiger Woods had his entire family on hand to support him as he is inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday ahead of the Players Championship.

Tiger will accept his honor after an introduction by his daughter Sam, 14, the iconic golfer's son Charlie, 13, mom Kultida Woods, 78, and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman cheered him on from the front row at the Florida museum.

The ceremony is airing live on the Golf Channel.

Herman, a former restaurant manager, and Tiger were first pictured together at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in September 2017, and she was later by his side as he won the 2019 Masters. A source previously told PEOPLE that Woods' kids get along well with Herman, and on Wednesday, she matched with Sam in red.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Tiger Woods and his mother

Last fall, a source told PEOPLE that Woods "lives for" his son and daughter with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

"Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery [after his scary Feb. 2021 car accident]," said the source. "At times, it's been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though."

Charlie is certainly taking after his father, playing alongside each other in their second PNC Championship in Dec. 2021. Despite the Woods' impressive performance, John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II ultimately won, beating Tiger and Charlie by two shots during the 36-hole competition at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.