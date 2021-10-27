'Tiger King 2' trailer arrives, and people can't help but watch: 'Looks like another binge session is in order'

Joe Exotic stars in Tiger King. (Photo: Netflix)

A trailer for the sequel to Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness dropped Wednesday, and it promised all the drama of the original.

Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — and activist Carole Baskin, the woman he was convicted of attempting to have killed in a murder for hire plot, are both front and center once again. Some of the supporting cast members from the docuseries about the owners of big cats, which originally aired in March 2020 in Netflix, are back too.

Jeff Lowe, Exotic's former business partner and the man who once managed Exotic's former zoo, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, says of himself and wife Lauren, "We have more money than God right now." The audience sees Exotic working toward his release from prison. (He infamously lobbied former President Trump to pardon him from his crimes, which also included the mistreatment of animals, but to no avail.) Baskin pops up as the death of her late ex-husband, Don Lewis, is discussed once again. It's not clear how much she'll figure into the sequel, since she was very unhappy with the way the first installment turned out. New characters join the fray, with one woman introducing herself as an "Eastern European bitch." All of this happens while the song "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret plays.

Immediately, Tiger King 2 began to trend on Twitter, with fans saying that they didn't so much want to watch the show as they felt compelled to because of everything that's happened, including health crises and legal developments, since it first aired to blockbuster ratings. Some mused on whether audiences would be as large this time, since the original release happened right when many TV viewers were holing up at home in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We'll see shortly, as the new episodes drop Nov. 17.

I CANT WAIT! Been waiting for this to release, looks like another binge session is in order - #tigerking2 https://t.co/WwnsF1wQK6 — Jared Ordis (@jared_ordis) October 27, 2021

Tiger King 2 looks so appallingly chaotic and inappropriate that I’ll definitely be watching — Claire Smith (@MinistryOfMum) October 27, 2021

I honestly wonder if Tiger King 2 will hit the same without the strangeness of early lockdown brain fog. — Spook.E. Tidswell (@CE_Author) October 27, 2021

I don’t know who this new character is, but she’s got the best dialogue for the trailer #TigerKing2 #netflix #joeexotic pic.twitter.com/184ATOdqJJ — Derrico13 (@TheScoleriBros) October 27, 2021

I thought 2021 had done all she could to surpass 2020's messiness, but then this drops.

Also, "People" accompanying this delicious chaos... *chef's kiss*#TigerKing2 @netflix https://t.co/rCUOcoxd5W — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) October 27, 2021