Tig Notaro: Hello Again: Make Believe Lounge
Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian Tig Notaro returns with a stand-up special, Hello Again. It features awkward misunderstandings, hilarious health scares, and heartfelt family moments. From everyday situations to bizarre scenarios, Notaro finds humor in all, crafting comedy from hallucinatory texts, a failed Hollywood meeting, and a curious encounter with a fireman. Featuring her iconic storytelling, Notaro's new comedic hour is sure to entertain, culminating in a virtuosic finale.