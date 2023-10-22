TIFFCOM: Edko Serving up ‘Table for Six’ Sequel, Zhang Yimou Blockbuster

Hong Kong-based studio Edko Films will launch “Table for Six 2,” a sequel to its 2022 smash hit, at TIFFCOM, the rights market attached to the Tokyo International Film Festival.



The heartfelt comedy is again written and directed by Sunny Chan, who enjoyed breakout success with “Table for Six,” a comedy-drama that starts with an awkward family reunion dinner where past and present romantic relationships are tangled and almost anything that could go wrong did.



More from Variety

For the sequel. Chan has reunited the original cast – Stephy Tang, Louis Cheung , Ivana Wong , Lin Min Chen, Peter Chan Charm Man – for three weddings and their aftermath. “Marriage isn’t just about two individuals; it involves a whole family of aunts, uncles, and cousins,” says Edko,



Now in production, the film is being produced by Bill Kong, Ivy Ho and Tang Wai But. Rights will also be pitched at the American Film Market.



The firm is also selling rights to “The Lyricist Wannabe,” a drama about a school student with frustrated ambitions to be a song-writer. The film is directed by Norris Wong (“My Prince Edward”) and produced by Wong Hui (“Let It Ghost”). It stars Chung Suet-ying, Eric Kot, Anson Chan , Tang Lai-yin and Sabrina Ng. Completed but unreleased, it has picked up two Golden Horse Awards nominations for Norris’s adapted screenplay and for Chung as leading actress.



Edko principal, Bill Kong has a long-standing relationship with mainland Chinese director Zhang Yimou and the firm is also representing rights to Zhang’s “Full River Red,” the highest grossing film of the year in China. Zhang is also to be honored with a lifetime achievement award during the Tokyo Festival.



The TIFFCOM-AFM sales slate also contains “A Guilty Conscience,” the legal drama that, like “Table for Six” was last year part of a remarkable rebound for Hong Kong movies after several fallow years and the growing industry problems that were further exacerbated by the territory’s harsh COVID lockdowns.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.