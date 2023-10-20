Can Tiffany “New York” Pollard Say Three Nice Things About Gemma Collins?

House of Villains star Tiffany “New York Pollard says she first realized she was a household name the day she was born and her favorite meme of herself is the one of her on the bed while wearing sunglasses. She explains that she was uncomfortable in the moment that the viral meme had originated from and she was just about ready to pack up and go home to upstate New York. She also reveals that she’s no longer in touch with any of the men from I Love New York and says three nice things about her Celebrity Big Brother adversary Gemma Collins.

