Tiffany Trump brings new boyfriend Michael Boulos to the White House for Christmas

Tiffany Trump shared a photo with her new boyfriend, Michael Boulos, at the White House over the holidays. (Image: Tiffany Trump via Instagram)

Tiffany Trump is kicking off 2019 by introducing her new boyfriend to the world.

The first daughter, 25, made her romance with Michael Boulos Instagram official on Friday — over a month after they were first linked. She went without a caption for the photo, which was taken at the White House over the holidays. They are both dressed in black — with Tiffany showing some leg in her long dress with a thigh-high slit while Boulos was suited up and wearing a red tie.





Trump, who is from Donald’s second marriage to Marla Maples, was first linked to Boulos in late November. According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Boulos grew up very wealthy in Lagos, Nigeria, one of the nations that the president reportedly called a “s***hole country.” His family, which is Lebanese, owns a multibillion-dollar business that trades in vehicles, equipment and construction.

The pair reportedly met over the summer while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. It’s unclear if Trump’s friend Lindsay Lohan made the introduction, but Trump was visiting her pal there in July. Page Six reported that Trump brought Boulos to Mar-a-Lago for a very Trump Thanksgiving.

Trump relocated to Washington D.C. not long after her dad and half-sister Ivanka did to attend Georgetown Law School in September 2017. Boulos’s Instagram bio said he attends City University in London working toward a Master of Science in Project Management Finance and Risk.

Extra attention has been paid to Trump’s love life since her famous father became president. She brought her college boyfriend, Ross Mechanic, to the inauguration but they split in March 2017.

A source told Page Six that Tiffany was “happy” to be able to keep her romance with Boulos “under the radar” as long as she did. But was equally happy to introduce him to her family over Thanksgiving because “he comes across as a very intelligent young man.”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: