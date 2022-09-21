Tiffany Haddish Says She ‘Lost Everything’ After Molestation Lawsuit: ‘All My Gigs Are Gone’

Though the molestation lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears was dropped Wednesday, the damage already appears to have been done.

The “Girls Trip” star has told TMZ it cost her “all my gigs.”

Caught by their cameras at LAX, Haddish said, “I lost everything. All my gigs are gone.” When asked if the dismissal of the lawsuit would change things, she replied, “I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job.”

Although she didn’t specify which jobs she may have lost, it was announced earlier this year she would be returning for Season 2 of Apple’s “The Afterparty.” Her next big film is the Disney horror comedy “Haunted Mansion,” which is currently in post-production.

Reps for Haddish did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

In a separate video, Haddish told TMZ she’s “relieved” the lawsuit was withdrawn, she was “concerned about the kids and making sure they were OK.” When she was asked what Spears thought of the situation, she said, “I don’t talk to him.”

The lawsuit, which was filed earlier this month by a “Jane Doe,” accused the comedic duo of coercing two minors into making sexually themed sketch videos. On Tuesday, the plaintiff filed a notice of dismissal with prejudice – meaning the suit cannot be refiled.

A statement from the plaintiff, per TMZ, read: “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

The videos were made in 2013, when the children were 14 and 7. Haddish later said she regretted being part of the sketch titled “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes,” which starred Spears and the young boy.

A lawyer for Haddish told TheWrap that the children’s mother had been trying for years to extort the comedian, calling the claims “bogus” and a “shakedown.”

