Tiffany Haddish reveals the super sneaky way she gets honest audition feedback

Tiffany Haddish takes the concept of getting feedback to a whole new, super-sneaky level.

The comedian and actress revealed during The Hollywood Reporter comedy actress roundtable that she will sometimes leave her phone recording in the room after an audition to capture whatever feedback the auditioners may have.

“You know what I’d do? I’d put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag, I’d do the audition, walk out and leave my bag. Then I’d come back and be like, ‘Oh, I forgot my purse,'” she told the group, which also included Maya Rudolph, Jane Fonda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alex Borstein, Regina Hall, and Natasha Lyonne.

So what would The Last O.G. star hear? “‘She is not as urban as I thought she’d be.’ Or, ‘She is so ghetto.’ ‘Her boobs aren’t big enough.’ ‘I really think we should just go with a white girl,'” she recalled.

Haddish revealed that she’s left her phone in “a lot” of rooms, and said the potential of hearing bad feedback about herself didn’t bother her.

“I want to hear so that I can write jokes about it. That and also so that I use it to my advantage and grow,” she explained. “Like all this, ‘Jeez, she can’t read. She said every word wrong.’ And I’m like, ‘They’re right.’ So, I start reading out loud more and practicing and it helps me in the long run.”

She added: “So, sure, they hurt my feelings and sometimes I’m like, ‘Damn, what a bitch. I’m never going back in there,’ but … But I did.”

Haddish currently stars on The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan. The show was recently renewed for a third season on TBS.

