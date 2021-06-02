Tiffany Haddish reveals plans to adopt: 'I'm on that process now'

Tiffany Haddish is getting ready to adopt.

The "Kids Say the Darndest Things" host said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday that adoption is a "super important" component of her life "for a multitude of reasons."

"I'm currently looking, deciding on adopting," Haddish said. "First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It's Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can."

Haddish, who has previously opened up about growing up under the foster care system, added that she has already taken the required parenting courses to jumpstart the adoption process.

"I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I'm at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it's probably best to just adopt, and I'm on that process now," she continued, adding that she hopes to adopt older children.

"I want to get somebody that's five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … (and) get them ready for the big, bad world. That's what I want to do."

In 2019, the comedian got emotional when opening up about her personal experiences in the foster care system when she was 18 in an episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman."

“You’re dropped in these strangers’ houses, you don’t know these people, these people don’t know you, you don’t know if they’re gonna hurt you, if they’re gonna be kind, you don’t have a clue what’s going on,” Haddish said of the experience.

“I remember when I got my first suitcase, I felt like I was a traveler, like I had a purpose, like I’m a person, like I’m not garbage. I got this — it’s mine, and my things are in here, and wherever I go I can take this with me and I’m going somewhere."

